Semi-annual book sale runs through Saturday in Fairview

The Friends of the Fairview Public Library Semi-Annual used book sale opened Thursday morning, and will continue through 6:30 p.m., reopening 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and wrapping up 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday,

Aug. 26.

The sale is at the Fairview Recreation Center, 2714 Fairview Blvd. The Fairview community has donated an exceptional number of books, so come “Buy All the Books” at the semi-annual sale.

The Friends of the Fairview Public Library organize the books by categories such as young children, juvenile, non-fiction, biographies, fiction, and classics. It is easy to find a book and members of the Friends are there to assist shoppers in locating a book related to specific interests.

In conjunction with the book sale, the Fairview Family and Community Education (fce) Clubs will be offering a “coffee shop” during the morning hours. Aromatic, flavorful coffee, donated by First District Coffee Co., will be served. Homemade baked goods will be sold, including a variety of cookies, muffins,

brownies, and breads. There will also be unique, handmade crafts for sale

including Dr. Seuss book bags, Yellow Jacket totes, and floating teacups.

All net proceeds from our sales directly benefit the Fairview Branch of

the Williamson County Library.