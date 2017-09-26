Sen. Bob Corker says he won’t seek reelection

Saying that serving in the U.S. Senate “has been the greatest privilege in my life,” Sen. Bob Corker this afternoon released a statement saying that he would not run for reelection.

Corker, 65, was first elected to the Senate in 2006, having served Tennessee Commissioner of Finance and as Mayor of Chattanooga after spending years running a successful construction company.

“After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the U.S. Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018,” Corker wrote.

“I also believe that the most important public service I have to offer our country could well occur over the next 15 months, and I want to be able to do that as thoughtfully and independently as I did the first 10 years and nine months of my career.”

Corker thanked the people of Tennessee for giving him the privilege to serve, thanked his staff, and said he would be looking for opportunities to serve in the future.

in the Senate, Corker serves on the Committee on Banking, is chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, and serves on the Special Committee on Aging.