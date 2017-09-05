Sen. Jack Johnston explains Forrest vote; invites feedback

Protesters and even Gov. Bill Haslam have called for the removal of a bust of Confederate Lt. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee State Capitol. The state Capitol Commission voted 7 to 5 last week not to take action to remove the statue. Sen. Jack Johnson, the state senate’s representative on the commission, was one of the seven. Here he explains why:

By SEN. JACK JOHNSON

Here are the primary reasons I voted against the motion to seek a waiver from the Historical Commission to begin the process of removing the Forrest bust.

The Forrest bust was placed on display in the Capitol by a joint resolution passed by the General Assembly (unanimously) in 1973. During the Capitol Commission meeting on Friday, Comptroller Justin Wilson expressed concern about whether or not the Capitol Commission and Historical Commission, both comprised of mostly unelected people, should undo an official act of the legislature. I do not dispute that the Commission(s) have statutory authority to do so, but I share the Comptroller’s concern. If the bust is to be removed, perhaps it should be by resolution just as it was put there.

State Rep. Curtis Johnson asked the valid question “Where do we stop?”

I acknowledge that some take issue with Forrest’s past, but should we not also question the actions of President Jackson? Jackson is honored with a statue on the Capitol grounds. Both of these men were prominent Tennesseans and played important roles in our state’s history. Both committed acts that are unacceptable by today’s standards, but we should not ignore nor whitewash history.

How many other historical figures in Tennessee and the United States should we remove from public display because of their controversial past? We should learn from history, not ignore it.

The calls and emails I received from my district and across the state were overwhelmingly in opposition to the motion to proceed with the removal process.

As the Senate designee on the Capitol Commission, I conferred with our leadership and many members of the Senate. I’m confident that my position is consistent with well over a majority of the body.

I’m sure that this conversation will continue, and I welcome any and all feedback from those who have opinions on the matter.