Senators honor Kenny Rogers at farewell concert event

Above, Sen. Jack Johnson, Kenny Rogers and Sen. Rusty Crowe pose back stage at Rogers’ farewell concert. // SUBMITTED

TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

State Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) presented country music legend Kenny Rogers with a Senate Proclamation

on Wednesday evening to recognize the singer for his many contributions to country music and Tennessee.

The presentation occurred at the All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The concert, which honored Rogers’ historic 60-year career, featured the final performance together by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, one of popular music’s most beloved duets of

all time. Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, The Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson, Elle King also headlined the star-studded event.

“It was an incredible opportunity to honor Kenny Rogers at his final performance and recognize him for his musical talents that have inspired generations of country music artists,” Johnson said. “Though Kenny Rogers’ fans all across the world are sad to see him retire, we are grateful for six decades of his great music which will continue to enrich our lives for years to come.”