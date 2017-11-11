Senior trip to see holiday Nutcracker production leaves from Spring Hill, Franklin

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is inviting area seniors (55+) to attend Nashville Ballet’s 10th annual production of The Nutcracker, featuring the Nashville Symphony.

The Dec. 21 matinee at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will feature all-new magical elements and is a truly local production.

The bus will leave from the Longview Recreation Complex, 2909 Commonwealth Dr. in Spring Hill at noon and from the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave. at 12:30 p.m.

The trip is $52 per person, and includes transportation and admission to the performance. To register before Nov. 17, go to www.wcparksandrec.com, activity #10452.

All Williamson County Parks and Recreation events are open to the public.