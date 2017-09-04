Sept. 11 panel will discuss emergence of the opioid crisis in Williamson County

A police detective, a mother who lost a child to addiction, and a therapist who works in treatment and recovery will be on a panel on Sept. 11 to discuss the opioid crisis and how it has affected the Williamson County community.

FrankTalks is partnering with the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition (WCADC) in an effort to further educate the public and discuss ways our community can fight this epidemic. The panel will consist of individuals who have personally been affected by the opioid crisis and those who work as professionals in law enforcement or treatment and recovery.

To RSVP, go to https://sept11franktalks.eventbrite.com.

Slated to participate in the panel are Detective Robert “Bobby” Dilworth of the Franklin Police Department; Cindy Blom, a parent who lost a child to addiction and now helps with treatment and recovery through Christ Church; and Tony Owens, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist who works with local court-sanctioned programs and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition.

“The Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition has been in the county since 2012 and focuses on the prevention of underage drinking, tobacco use and prescription drug misuse and abuse,” said Alex Windings, director of WCADC, which works with a variety of different community groups and organizations in order to accomplish goals set by its members to reduce substance abuse.

“(The coalition) is proud to be a part of this community and we believe that prevention is a key part of creating a healthier, drug-free community. While not an exhaustive list, some of the accomplishments over the years include giving out over 300 at-home RX lock boxes to community members, working with all middle and high school STARS leadership teams, collecting over 2,000 pounds of medicine, and much more,” she said.

FrankTalks will begin at 9 a.m. in the Franklin City Hall Training Room with a 30-minute coffee social provided by Coffee and Coconuts of Berry Farms, followed by the program at 9:30 a.m. The program also will be recognizing the significance of the events that took place in our country on Sept. 11, 2001.

FrankTalks is free and the public is invited. Franklin Tomorrow partnered with Vanderbilt University’s Office of Neighborhood, Government and Community Relations to expand the frequency of FrankTalks in 2016 to a monthly program. It is held at various locations across the city, but always on the second Monday of the month.