September is National Americana Month in Franklin: weekend events roundup

By BROOKE WANSER

With the advent of September comes event season and the city of Franklin is celebrating by dubbing it National Americana Month to recognize of all things Americana.

Franklin is the home of the Americana Music Association. The 18th Annual Americana Music Festival is Sept. 12-17 at various venues in Nashville.

Stay tuned later in the month for events like the Heritage Ball and the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival!

The Franklin Art Scene, a free, monthly art crawl, returns to downtown Franklin’s Visitor Center on Friday, September 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Check out featured exhibitor Anthony Scarlati, a portrait photographer who grew up in Chicago and now resides in Middle Tennessee.

The Franklin Farmers Market at the Factory opens on Saturday at 8 a.m. Located at 230 Franklin Road, the market offers produce, fruit, dairy, meat and baked goods.

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary is hosting a Free Hike Day on Saturday, Sept. 2. The guided hikes will be two to three miles long, with moderate hills. Hikes begin at 1 p.m. Register online in advance.

Runners are gearing up for the Franklin Classic, a 10k, 5k, and children’s 1k in its 39th year. Event proceeds benefit Mercy Community Healthcare. Races begin Monday, September 4 at 5:45 a.m. from 3rd Avenue South in downtown Franklin.

Music in the Grove returns to the East Brentwood Church for the third year on Monday, Sept. 4, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Featured musicians include Ben Glover, Mr. Steve, the Music Man, Nate Strasser and Band, and the Next Door Boys

Brooke Wanser is the associate editor for the Franklin Home Page, and can be reached at brooke.wanser@homepagemediagroup.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BWanser_writes.