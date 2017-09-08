Several Middle Tennessee counties send EMS personnel to help with Hurricane Irma

By ASHLEY COKER

EMS personnel from across Middle Tennessee are headed down to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to strike Florida on Saturday.

The Tennessee Region 5 Ambulance Strike Team deployed ambulances and emergency personnel from Sumner County, Montgomery County, Wilson County, Cheatham County, Williamson County and Metro Nashville.

Three members of Williamson Medical Center’s EMS Department are on their way to Florida.

Clyde Prater, EMS Supervisor/CCPM, James Bourland, EMS Supervisor/CCPM; and Robert Skinner, Paramedic; are all part of Williamson Medical Center’s EMS Strike Team.

Prater, Bourland, and Skinner are expected to spend 14 days in Florida. They will stage with other responder agencies, most likely in Tallahassee, and will then be dispatched to other areas or emergencies as the need arises.

“We’re glad they can go down and serve the citizens of Florida,” said Mark King, Assistant Director of the EMS Department.

Sumner County EMS Assistant Chief Sam Clark said the county sent one ambulance and two two staff members with the team.

Clark said Florida specifically requested assistance from five Tennessee strike teams with five ambulances each, and the state honored that request.

The Region 5 team joined four other Tennessee strike teams, sending a total of 25 ambulances to Florida. Their first stop is Murfreesboro, where they will meet other Middle Tennessee responders making the trip to serve.

Clark said the team will next head to a briefing in Chattanooga and is expected to be stationed in Tallahassee, Florida as Hurricane Irma moves in over the weekend.

The local agencies heading down are doing so at the command of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), with direct coordination by the Tennessee Department of Health-Division of EMS. The agency divides Tennessee’s counties into regional districts.

Prater will serve as the Team Lead for Region 5 teams on this mission.

Williamson Medical Center’s Strike Team has helped in times of emergency before, according to King. A couple of years ago, members were deployed to Kentucky to serve after a devastating ice storm. The Strike Team also helped coordinate assistance to the deadly 2016 wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“We have many people who have been through the Strike Team training and are prepared to go. Matter of fact, we had a lot more volunteers that wanted to go than we had positions to send.”

Hurricane Irma is a Category 5 storm expected to impact Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

“This is obviously an evolving story,” Clark said.

Stay with Home Page Media Group for updates on the Tennessee Region 5 Ambulance Strike Team as they hit the ground in the coming days.