August 31, 2017

Breaking News

Severe weather warnings issued for Williamson, Maury counties

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Williamson and Maury counties are under on flash flood warning until 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Williamson was under a tornado warning until 8:15 p.m. Thursday as well. According to Williamson County Sherriff’s Office dispatch, the alerts came after a tornado was spotted seven miles south of Fairview moving northwest at a rate of 25 mph.

As of 8:10, no roads in Williamson  County had been closed off due to flooding but drivers were being urged to drive carefully.

The weather is the remnants of Hurricane Harvey which has been pouring rain on Texas and Louisiana for days.

