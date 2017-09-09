Shacklett nearly perfect in Brentwood’s rout of Stewarts Creek

Photos By DOUG HOSLER

Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett was close to having a perfect night of passing in Friday’s 42-7 win against Stewarts Creek.

The senior completed 10 of 11 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns to push the Bruins to a 4-0 record. Each of his his touchdown strikes came in the first half, as the Bruins racked up 35 points in the first two frames.

Shacklett opened the onslaught with a 57-yard touchdown strike to Avery Williams for a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. He extended the advantage to 14 points with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Chayce Bishop with two minutes left in the first quarter.

Shacklett connected with Grant Yocam for a 21-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Running back Jordan Nicholas scored on a 23-yard dash for a 27-0 lead midway through the frame.

Shacklett added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Williams, followed by a completion to Yocam for a 2-point conversion and 35-0 lead a little before halftime.

Backup quarterback Kaden Dreier connected with Brent Klingensmith for a 1-yard touchdown to cap Brentwood’s scoring with 7:21 left in the third quarter.

Stewarts Creek scored on a 2-yard run near midway through the fourth quarter.

Bishop led the Bruins’ receiving corps with two catches for 68 yards, while Williams closed with 65 yards. Dreier had two receptions for 50 yards, Yocam had two catches for 24 yards and Bryce Merrel had a 29-yard catch.

Running back Carter McKechnie led the backfield with 65 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Bruins allowed 132 total yards. Linebacker C.J. Grissim led the unit with seven tackles.

UP NEXT

Brentwood hosts Ravenwood (3-1) for a Region 6-6A clash Friday.