Shacklett’s 4 touchdowns propel Brentwood past Father Ryan

By MADISON BROWDER

The transitive property doesn’t apply in sports, but if it did, then Friday’s matchup between Brentwood and Father Ryan would have caused concern for the Bruins.

Father Ryan upset Ravenwood in Week 6, just one week after Ravenwood handed Brentwood its only loss of the season. However, the Bruins avoided the same fate, as they took down the Fightin’ Irish 42-21 on the road Friday.

“We told them, ‘hey guys, this is the team that beat the only team that beat us. You better pay attention,’” Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford said.

Crawford knew his team was heading into a physical matchup. He even offered up high praise of the opposing quarterback, junior Seamus O’Connell.

“That’s the best quarterback we’ve played in eight weeks,” he said. “He’s hard to tackle and we didn’t do a very good job tackling him. He’s accurate, he’s a competitor, so he made it difficult for us.”

The Bruins continued their dominant season, as they now have scored more than 38 points in six of their last seven games. The success comes off the arm and legs of senior quarterback Carson Shacklett and a rotation of stellar targets at wide receiver.

Shacklett completed 17 of 20 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two rushing scores. His top weapon was wide receiver Avery Williams, who caught six passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our quarterback is pretty good, as well,” Crawford said. “We’re glad to have him, wish he had another year. We trust him and we have some good skill kids who we can get into space, and we can hurt some people.”

As for Shacklett’s take on the game, he admitted the team struggled to get the game plan going early, but once they did the momentum was all Brentwood.

“We got some really good receivers out there. They make my job a lot easier than it is. Avery [Williams], Chayce [Bishop], Parker [Bullion], they played excellent tonight.”

Father Ryan got on the board first when O’Connell connected with Jackson Byrd for a couple big plays, capping off the drive with a Byrd touchdown catch midway through the first quarter.

The offense of Brentwood struggled to get much going, until a roughing the punter call in the second quarter gave the Bruins another set of downs deep in their own territory.

From there, Shacklett found his groove and made a couple key passes before scurrying in from 11 yards out for Brentwood’s touchdown of the night.

Williams gave the Bruins their first lead of the night with a 53-yard touchdown catch.

Byrd and O’Connell connected several times late in the first half to set up an O’Connell 1-yard touchdown run.

While the first half was evenly-matched, Brentwood blew the doors wide open in the second.

Shacklett found Williams wide open from 56 yards out early in the third quarter to put Brentwood up 21-14.

Another costly mistake from the Irish came in the form of a fumbled kickoff, which Brentwood recovered and quickly scored after on a short run from Kaden Dreier.

Brentwood furthered their lead when Shacklett ran nine yards for the touchdown to put his team up 35-14.

O’Connell tried to breathe new life into the Irish offense when he went 48 yards to Gray Erwin for the touchdown, cutting the Bruin lead to 14.

After the Bruins recovered the Irish onside kick attempt, their offense made a short drive capped off by another touchdown run from Dreier.

Brentwood enters a bye week before it hosts Marshall County on Oct. 20.