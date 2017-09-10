“Shark Tank” star part of College of Business “Start It Up” conference

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY

A star on ABC TV’s hit reality show “Shark Tank” and a young entrepreneur who launched a successful online magician’s training platform will be the keynote speakers for an Oct. 27 business conference hosted by the MTSU Jones College of Business.

The “Start It Up” conference will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro, which is at The Avenue Murfreesboro shopping center along I-24 between Hwy. 96 and I-840. The conference targets business leaders and entrepreneurs in the Midstate marketplace looking for personal and professional development and a more passionate approach to their careers.

Featured speakers for the event are Daymond John, the self-made multimillionaire CEO of the FUBU fashion brand and now a regular on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and Vinh Giang (pronounced Jang), co-creator of the successful online platform Encyclopedia of Magic.

“This will be an exciting, informative, engaging, can’t miss event. Anyone looking to start or supercharge a business will benefit greatly from attending,” said David Urban, dean of the Jones College.

Giang will speak at noon on topics such as perspective, thinking differently and goal setting, among others, while John will follow with a focus on goals and motivation, touching on topics such as negotiation strategies for women.

“The strength of your victories in business is based on the people that work for you,” says Giang. “This is why it’s so important that you connect with your people, you inspire them and you motivate them — that’s what I help you do in my presentations.”

Now a highly sought after motivational speaker, John will share his story of driving cabs and waiting tables in New York to creating a global fashion brand with over $6 billion in sales worldwide. He will share tips for boosting sales, improving employee morale, increasing productivity and optimizing talent.

Cost to attend the conference is $49.95 per person, with registration available by going to http://www.mtsu.edu/business/ and following the registration link. Registration deadline is Oct. 23.