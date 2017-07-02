Sheriff’s Office announces schedule of sobriety checkpoints

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints in the evening hours on these dates during July:

Monday, July 3, 2017, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highway 96 East

Highway 96 East Friday, July 7, 2017, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., Highway 100

Highway 100 Saturday, July 15, 2017, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., H ighway 96 West

ighway 96 West Friday, July 21, 2017, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wilson Pike

Wilson Pike Saturday, July 29, 2017, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., U.S. Highway 431

The Sheriff’s Office advised that those out celebrating with alcohol should use a designated driver, and noted that there is likely to be more traffic during the holiday period as well as motorists in a rush to get to their destinations.

Efforts to stop impaired and irresponsible driving are paid for with grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Tennessee state law requires prior notification of sobriety checkpoints to ensure that resulting arrests, if any, will stand up in court.

