Sheriff’s Office announces schedule of sobriety checkpoints

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints in the evening hours on these dates during July:
- Monday, July 3, 2017, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highway 96 East
- Friday, July 7, 2017, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., Highway 100
- Saturday, July 15, 2017, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highway 96 West
- Friday, July 21, 2017, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wilson Pike
- Saturday, July 29, 2017, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., U.S. Highway 431
The Sheriff’s Office advised that those out celebrating with alcohol should use a designated driver, and noted that there is likely to be more traffic during the holiday period as well as motorists in a rush to get to their destinations.
Efforts to stop impaired and irresponsible driving are paid for with grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Tennessee state law requires prior notification of sobriety checkpoints to ensure that resulting arrests, if any, will stand up in court.
