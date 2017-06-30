Sheriff’s office continues the hunt for burglar, ask for public’s help

Staff Report

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on tape three times, with two of those instances occurring at the same house, authorities said.

According to a press release, the suspect broke into and stole money out of a car on Guy Ferrell Road. This event occurred on June 23, 2017. The very next night security cameras captured video of the same suspect trying to break into the garage of the same house, authorities said. He can be seen throwing a rock to try to break a glass to gain entry.

The sheriff’s office said they believe this suspect is the same person who broke into several cars recently on Guy Ferrell Road and he’s also a suspect in a home burglary on Claret Court that occurred in April. He was caught on security cameras inside the home.

The WCSO has released several videos of the suspect.

If you know or recognize him, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking that you call (615) 790-5550, WCSO Detective Stephen Shaver at (615) 790-5560 ext. 3235 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. A Crime Stoppers reward may be given, authorities said.

Videos are on the WCSO YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/WCSOSheriff.