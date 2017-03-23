Sheriff’s Office says jury duty scam still is circulating

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting county residents once again about a jury duty scam that continues to circulate around the county.

Scammers are making telephone calls to residents claiming to be a Captain or Lieutenant at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. They say an arrest warrant will be issued for missing jury duty unless money is paid using a prepaid card. In this latest scam, the caller instructed a resident to buy $3,000 worth of prepaid green dot cards and give him the numbers on the back of the cards. The money was stolen from the card within seconds. The victim even received an email invoice confirming the money transfer.

These calls are not coming from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The WCSO never calls anyone and asks for payment for missing jury duty.

If you receive a phone call that you believe is a jury duty scam, hang up and report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 790-5550 or call your local law enforcement agency.