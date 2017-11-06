Shopapalooza returns Wednesday to Brentwood United Methodist Church

An annual, all-day sale to raise money for the Brentwood United Methodist Church Day School will be held this Wednesday, November 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.

The Shopapalooza sale features hundreds of unique and handmade items from around 40 vendors. Those items include everything from handmade jewelry, to handmade soaps, baked goods, clothing and accessories, Christmas items and more.

“We’ve got it all,” Kristin Dennis, who is chairing the event, said. “All kinds of good stuff.”

For those who want to get a sneak peak at some of the artisans, sellers and products that will be at Shopalooza, the event Facebook page highlights many of them.

Money raised at Shopapalooza will go toward the purchase of classroom supplies and equipment for the day school, which serves children ages 1 through 5.

Dennis hopes that you will consider stopping by Shopapalooza and getting some of that holiday shopping crossed off your list.

“It’s a great spot to get a head start on Christmas gifts for family, friends and teachers,” Dennis said in an email.

Brentwood United Methodist Church is located at 309 Franklin Road in Brentwood. The church will hold the sale in Haney Hall.