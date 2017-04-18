April 18, 2017

Show us your pets, and if you don't have one, adopt one

Don’t worry about the Easter Bunny in the photo above.
The long-eared gift from Santa Claus is friends with Charlie the Dog, of Franklin. Charlie and the rabbit’s family wanted to share their pets’ photos with the world.
“Our first born – Charlie the Dog, 13  years old and still our pup.” — Rachelle Schaefer-Brodoski
 So did Sterling, of Spring Hill:
pet
Sterling and Brooke Willis.
“Sterling Willis tries to get Mom to stop working and pay attention to him.” — Brooke Willis
And there’s also Bear, from Franklin:
pets
Bear, of Franklin
“Hello! I saw the post on The Highlands at Ladd Park and I had to submit my dog, Bear :-). He is the sweetest dog around. We are brand new to Franklin and I’m so excited to show him around this awesome town!” — Kate Farmer
The pets above all have great homes. But if your home doesn’t have a great pet, these are available for adoption:
pet
Dandylion – Photo by Penny Adams Photography
Here’s what the folks at Williamson County Animal Center had to say about Dandylion:
“Dandylion is a little sweetheart looking for her forever home! Dandy is very talkative, making little mews and purrs while cuddling. She loves to be petted and brushed as well! Dandy enjoys a scratching post and chasing toys around the room; her favorite toys include bouncy balls and squeaky mice! Her foster reports that “Once she is comfortable, she will be the cutest, snuggliest adult cat you’ve ever had!”
pet
Gabo – Photo by Penny Adams Photography
Here’s how they described Gabo:
“Gabo could easily win the “happiest dog in the world” competition any day! This boy is constantly down for an adventure – hiking, swimming, running – whatever you want to do, he will be happy join you! His favorite game is tug-of-war and his favorite activity is rolling in the grass! Gabo will be sure to bring you a smile each and every day!”
Dandylion and Gabo, and many other adoptables, are available at the Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr., Franklin, phone 615-218-8151.

