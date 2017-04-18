Show us your pets, and if you don’t have one, adopt one

Don’t worry about the Easter Bunny in the photo above.

The long-eared gift from Santa Claus is friends with Charlie the Dog, of Franklin. Charlie and the rabbit’s family wanted to share their pets’ photos with the world.

“Our first born – Charlie the Dog, 13 years old and still our pup.” — Rachelle Schaefer-Brodoski

So did Sterling, of Spring Hill:

“Sterling Willis tries to get Mom to stop working and pay attention to him.” — Brooke Willis

And there’s also Bear, from Franklin:

“Hello! I saw the post on The Highlands at Ladd Park and I had to submit my dog, Bear :-). He is the sweetest dog around. We are brand new to Franklin and I’m so excited to show him around this awesome town!” — Kate Farmer

The pets above all have great homes. But if your home doesn’t have a great pet, these are available for adoption:

Here’s what the folks at Williamson County Animal Center had to say about Dandylion:

“Dandylion is a little sweetheart looking for her forever home! Dandy is very talkative, making little mews and purrs while cuddling. She loves to be petted and brushed as well! Dandy enjoys a scratching post and chasing toys around the room; her favorite toys include bouncy balls and squeaky mice! Her foster reports that “Once she is comfortable, she will be the cutest, snuggliest adult cat you’ve ever had!”

Here’s how they described Gabo:

“Gabo could easily win the “happiest dog in the world” competition any day! This boy is constantly down for an adventure – hiking, swimming, running – whatever you want to do, he will be happy join you! His favorite game is tug-of-war and his favorite activity is rolling in the grass! Gabo will be sure to bring you a smile each and every day!”