SHOWCASE HOME: Belle Rive home offers class and comfort amidst natural setting

By REBEKAH JONES

A circular drive amidst luscious landscaping sits the beautiful home at 540 Grand Oaks Drive in the Highlands of Belle Rive.

Flanked by trees and ornate shrubbery, this grand home is entrenched in nature. Located in the middle of Brentwood, it is just a walk away from the Deerwood Arboretum and Nature Area.

The foyer offers a great first impression with lots of light, hardwood flooring, grand stairway, and a gorgeous chandelier.

To the left of the foyer sits the dining room with crown molding, custom chandelier and seating perfect for 10-12 guests.

Opposite the dining room is the office and/or library. It provides plenty of room to spread out and work along with generous storage space. There are gorgeous built-in bookcases and wood paneling throughout.

The true heart of the home is the kitchen, complete with a magnificent island seating six, hardwood flooring, butler’s pantry, and built-in work area, all overlooking the hearth room. This space was made for entertaining.

An impressive stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows completes the lovely hearth room. The view from the windows overlooks the vast backyard and the French doors provide direct access to the open patio and nature-filled landscape.

The owner’s suite has a large sitting area, french doors leading out to paradise and newly added, gleaming hardwood floors. Large windows offer plenty of natural light and the fireplace offers a comfortable option for an intimate night. A beautiful master bathroom finishes off the suite.

Spacious in size and delicate in detail, the master bath is a must see. Neutral marble flooring, jetted tub, his and her vanities is every homeowner’s dream.

Two vast, custom walk-in closets complete the master suite.

Upstairs, three more bedrooms await. Each is spacious and comes with plush new carpet. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill Bath and the third bedroom is another suite with large walk in closet and private bath.

Out back is the lovely flagstone patio with built-in grill and granite cooking area, nestled in the trees, providing a tranquil setting with plenty of privacy.

Downstairs, a mother-in-law suite, exercise room, and living space await in the fully finished basement. The bedroom suite is ideal for an extended stay guest or teenager. The guest suite comes complete with it’s own full bath and large walk-in closet.

Other features include:

Zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle, and Brentwood High School

Built-in kitchen desk

3+ car garage

Plentiful storage space throughout

Plantation Shutters

Full Yard Irrigation

This home is being listed by Linda Doyle with Keller Williams Realty at $1,045,000. For more information or to book an appointment, contact Doyle at lindadoyle@kw.com or (615) 330-5220 cell