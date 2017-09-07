SHOWCASE HOME: Brentmeade home offers traditional style and room for entertainment

By REBEKAH JONES

Hardwood flooring, crown molding, bay windows and custom lighting. If these features are of interest, you may want to schedule a visit to the beautiful home at 9219 Fox Run Drive.

It takes only a moment to notice the ornate detail that runs through the designs of the home. The entry has a lovely wooden front door with an arched glass paned window and custom sidelights. Inside, you will first see crown molding, chair rail, wainscoting and a staircase leading to the upper level.

Off the right of the entryway is the living room with plush carpeting and large windows overlooking the front yard. This room could easily be converted into a library or home office.

Opposite the living room sits the dining room with continued themes of hardwood floors and crown molding. The large window that overlooks the front yard brings in lots of natural light, illuminating the room. This room fits 6-10 dinner guests comfortably.

The family room is the perfect space for a night in watching a sports game or movie with the family. It has a bay window with window seat, gas fireplace, stacked stone hearth and surround and a custom wood mantel. It also has access to the outdoor patio and pool.

The kitchen brings together the beauty and class of the home. With recessed lighting, granite countertops, stone detailed backsplash and all stainless steel appliances, this kitchen is every cooking homeowner’s dream. It also has unique details such as a custom hanging chandelier, eat-in area with chair rail and picture window that overlooks the backyard.

The final featured room of the main level is the large recreation room. It has large double window, built in shelving and a large storage closet.

Upstairs, the master bedroom and three additional bedrooms await.

The master bedroom has carpet, crown molding, large closet and impressive master bathroom. The master bathroom has tile flooring, recessed lighting, his and hers marble top vanities, walk-in closet and access to attic storage. The tiled shower includes bench seating, rainhead shower head and frameless glass enclosure.

The three bedrooms each have carpet, double door closets and windows overlooking the gorgeous outdoors.

Special features include:

New in-ground, heated saltwater pool with slide

Newly constructed pergola with paved floors, TV connection and outdoor curtains

Two car garage with crawl space access and built-in work bench

Landscape lighting

3191 square feet

Zoned for Edmonson Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School

This home is being listed at $699,900 by Garrett and Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information, contact the Brentview Realty office at (615) 373-2814.