SHOWCASE HOME: Edenbrook Estates home offers modern style and impressive amenities

By REBEKAH JONES

Built in 2014, this contemporary home is impressive in layout and detail. Built in the lovely Edenbrook Estates community, this home is conveniently located minutes from I-65 and Nashville, slightly north of The Governors Club.

9515 Edenbrook Court has beautiful, contemporary finishes throughout and a open concept floor plan. It takes no time to see that this house was built with exquisite style in mind. From the classic stone and brick exterior to the covered front porch and arched entry, it is a masterpiece.

The entry invites you in, where you will see both the lovely kitchen and living room. The entry has a custom chandelier and hardwood floors.

With stainless steel Thermadore appliances, double ovens, built-in coffee machine, two beverage refrigerators and quartz counters, the gourmet chef’s kitchen is any cook’s dream. It also has a large barn sink and dark walnut hardwood floors, which continue throughout the main floor.

As you walk through the kitchen, you will notice the living room opening up directly across from it. The living room has a comfortable, stylish atmosphere with two custom light fixtures, plenty of room for entertaining and a built-in, double sided, modern fireplace.

Stepping outside, you will see the back porch that overlooks the expansive, fenced backyard. Stretching almost two acres, the property line reaches down to the creek and into the picturesque tree line. The back deck is decorated by specialty lighting, ceramic tile and a beamed ceiling.

The owner’s suite is ornate in detail while maintaining a warm and enticing atmosphere. With designer finishes, trey ceilings, a double-sided fireplace and access to the outdoor deck, this room is every homeowner’s dream.

As you continue through the owner’s suite, you will soon find the master bath. It features heated floors, a double vanity, lighted mirrors, a dual entry shower, tub and double-sided fireplace for warm nights in. And although the owner’s suite is downstairs, the master dressing room is located on the upper level. The room is impressive in size, able to fit up to 300 pairs of shoes! It is fit for a queen.

There are two guest bedrooms on the main floor with their own private full baths and walk-in closets.

Finally, this home would not be complete without a private gym, perfect for all your weightlifting and training needs.

The journey to the upper level is not to be ignored with custom designed wallpaper and elegant glass railing along the staircase. Upstairs, a theater room, mini kitchen and final guest bedroom await. The theater room sits six comfortably and features a 108” retractable projection screen and surround sound for the ultimate movie fan. It also showcases a classic wet bar.

The guest bedroom features a walk-in closet with doors opening up to the outside deck, offering natural light all day long.

Other special features include:

Alarm system

Underground utilities

Spray foam insulation

Gas furnace heat

Water filtration system

Water softener system

Basement level heated and cooled storage/ work area

Zoned for Edmonson Elementary, Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School

This home is being offered at 1,295,000 with a quarterly association fee of $375 by listing agent R.J. Granda with Benchmark Realty, LLC. For more information or to book an appointment, email rjgranda@realtracs.com or call (615) 445-5271.