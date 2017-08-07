SHOWCASE HOME: Escape to Old Florida with a private, waterfront estate on St. George Island

“Chat Qui Peche” is French for ‘Cat who Fishes’

Enjoy the pinnacle of island life in a private resort setting on the Florida Gulf Coast. This waterfront estate includes a deep-water boat dock with lift, white sand beach, and lush tropical landscaping on a high elevation lot. A private pool and decks along the entire waterfront side of the home make this your own private tropical resort.

Strategically built to capture panoramic vistas with stunning sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico, Intercoastal Waterway, and Apalachicola Bay. This home was custom designed to merge pristine coastal beauty with interior spaces.

Living areas and bedrooms open to waterfront verandas

4 bedrooms, 6 Baths

Gourmet kitchen

Outdoor kitchen

Entertainment/Media Room

Large temperature controlled garage with studio/workshop

Minutes from a 3,300’ paved airstrip

24-hour Gated Security

This is a rare opportunity for an amazing home on the water with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, the famed fisheries of Apalachicola Bay, the Intercoastal Waterway and Little St George Island State Preserve.

Elegant Chef’s kitchen with gas range, cypress and glass cabinets, bead-board coffered ceiling, and granite counter top opens to waterfront veranda.

Enjoy the sea breeze, sounds of the surf, and the glow of natural light in the bedrooms or living area that all face the water.

Where is this amazing estate? Where is St. George Island?

St. George Island, Florida is a 22-mile island escape into “Old Florida” surrounded by Apalachicola Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. When asked the question “What is different from modern day Florida?” The quick answer is “Everything”.

This area is immensely quieter and kinder than other areas of the Florida Gulf Coast. Just an eight hour drive or a 1.5 hour flight from the Nashville area makes it easily accessible. Resplendent with complex coastal habitats, nesting sea turtles, bald eagles and infinite species of fresh and saltwater sea life. Shimmering night skies are devoid of artificial light intrusion. Pet-friendly beaches and miles of coastal bicycle path make this a family friendly island. Density controls that prohibit high-rise structures have preserved the natural look of the area. A 3300’ paved airstrip on the island or three 5000’ runways in nearby Apalachicola allow discriminating privacy seekers to disappear into a world free of fanfare and worldly distraction. This is an unspoiled island with a laid-back attitude.

Chat Qui Peche is offered at $2,350,000.00 and is shown by private appointment. If you’d like more information on this home or any properties on St. George Island, contact Pandora Schlitt with the Naumann Group Real Estate, Inc, 850-653-6690.