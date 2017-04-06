SHOWCASE HOME: Find a relaxing, antique-inspired home in McGavock Farms

By Rebekah Jones

Walking up the drive of 5256 Lysander Lane, you are met with rare and beautiful landscaping, double iron doors, ambient sconce lighting, and arched windows in the covered, stone entry. At 7,146 square feet, this McGavock Farms home is perfect for a family that seeks comfort, privacy, and style. It has five bedrooms, four full baths, three half baths.

Inside, two story ceilings create an open, grand entryway complete with a vaulted trey ceiling, hardwood floors, crown molding, and custom chandelier. Straight ahead sits the grand staircase and arched entry into the living room.

To the right of the foyer is the dining room with hardwood floors, as well as beautiful, textured walls, wood-stained crown molding and bead board, custom chandelier, and grand window with plantation shutters.

Off the left of the entry is the office with its gorgeous wood-stained ceilings and crown molding. It has a large window overlooking the front that provides ample lighting for working from home. It is complete with built-in speakers, accent lighting, and gas log fireplace.

The kitchen is exquisite with antiqued cabinets, granite counter tops, and an extra large island with seating. Additional features include a stainless steel sink, and trash compactor, warming drawer, refrigerator, Five Star double oven with griddle and six-eye gas stove and two dishwashers. Off of the breakfast nook, there is access to the screened in porch.

Through the kitchen’s arched entry the den awaits. This space is perfect for getting together with friends and family, watching TV, or relaxing by the fire. There are built-in speakers, a plasma TV wiring system, extensive millwork, stainless steel ice maker, and wet bar.

Also on the main floor is the master bedroom with a private sitting room. Custom designed ceilings, a bay window, and hardwood flooring are just a few of the beautiful features of the first floor master suite.

The master bathroom has a coffee bar with mini-fridge, dual entry shower doors, and an adjacent exercise room. A beautiful chandelier and look-through fireplace make this a true retreat anyone would appreciate.

At the top of the landing, four bedrooms await, one of which is a second master suite. Each room is spacious and comes with its own bathroom. Two rooms have Jack and Jill baths and two have full baths.

The upper level is completed by a large rec room, perfect for kids of any age. French doors lead back into the hallway and a wooden staircase gives access to lower level. The room has a wet bar, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel sink, and deluxe cabinetry.

Other features include:

Mud room

Powder rooms (2)

Hobby room/ office

Four car garage with built-in premier cabinetry

Central vacuum throughout home

Laundry room on upper and lower levels

Landscape lighting

Invisible fence system

Security system

Speakers throughout home including outside, volume control in each room

Tree-lined back yard

Ample space for a pool

Zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle School, and Brentwood High School

The home is listed with Brentview Realty Company by Andy Beasley. It is priced at $1,925,000. For information about the home or to schedule a visit, call (615) 373-2814.