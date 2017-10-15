SHOWCASE HOME: Find classic, Tuscan design and elegance on Inveraray Drive

By REBEKAH JONES

In the heart of Nashville sits the beautiful, Tuscan-inspired home of 31 Inveraray. It spans a full acre and has 4 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and all the features one could dream of.

Walking up to the private home, one will notice the touch of European influence with the main entry nestled in the lovely courtyard. Built in 2002, this home has a custom stucco exterior, mature landscaping for complete privacy and a guest house, perfect for out of town visitors or relatives.

Inside, the foyer greets guests with arched entryways, custom trey ceilings and beautiful recessed lighting.

Off of the main living area, there is a beautiful rotunda adding to the classic artistry of the home. There is also a full bar with the continued circular motif that ties the main floor together.

The dining room is equal parts grand and comfortable with tile flooring, recessed lighting and a custom hanging chandelier. It is the ideal elegant dinner setting for 10-12 guests.

The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, built-in fridge, two grand windows overlooking the back porch, tile flooring and subtle light fixtures.

Finishing off the main level is the master suite with a large walk-in closet, plush carpeting and master bath. It also has direct access to the back porch and pool area.

Upstairs, you will find three additional bedrooms, a recreational room and a deluxe theater room.

Outside, a pool awaits surrounded by classic columns, custom stone flooring and gorgeous, unobstructed views towards Downtown Nashville.

The separate guest house comes complete with a fully functioning kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Other features include:

Fireplaces

Nearby schools such as The Covenant School, Harpeth Hall School and Julia Green Elementary School

Central heat and air

Central Nashville location

5-car garage

2 story study

This home is being listed at 2,095,000 by Richard Courtney of Christian, Patterson, Courtney and Assoc. For more information on the home or to schedule a visit, call (615) 202-7777 or visit www.richardcourtney.com.