SHOWCASE HOME: Find custom-built comfort in Nolensville home

- Custom home by Grove Park Construction
- Beautifully landscaped yard
- Smart Home technology
- Level lot
- Optional 5th bedroom
If these options sound like what you’re looking for, you’ve GOT to check out 807 Delaware Court in the beautiful Bennington neighborhood. Located in Nolensville off of Sunset Rd, this spectacular home is move-in ready with an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a farmhouse sink, double oven, gas cooktop and a wall of windows facing the tranquil backyard.
The master bedroom is on the main level and has an over-sized master bathroom, with travertine tile floors, a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins, hardwood floors and a trey ceiling.
Upstairs you’ll enjoy the large bonus/theater room that’s plumbed for a future bar, three bedrooms and a flex room that could be a fifth bedroom, workout room or office.
What makes this house stand out from others is what you can’t see –
Honeywell thermostat with two remote temp sensors
Aprilaire whole house humidifier
Lutron Caseta dimmers
Motion detectors in select areas of the house
Surround speakers and home theater prep in bonus room
Extra storage on second floor
Definitive Technology surround speakers on main floor and bonus room
Schlage connected door locks with keypads
United Communications 1 GB per second internet service
Ethernet outlet in office
Upgraded gas stove top with high output burners
Upgraded dishwasher with stainless interior and built in disposal
Chamberlin Garage door controllers with wi-fi capability
Epoxy garage floor
Laundry sink in garage
75 gallon water heater
Radio connected sprinkler controller
Dehumidifier in crawl space
This fantastic home was built in 2014 and is 4,433 square feet. To come and see the home and professionally landscaped yard, contact Wendy Warren Bradley at 615-566-6930 or email her at wendy@warrenbradleypartners.com