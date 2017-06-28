SHOWCASE HOME: Find custom-built comfort in Nolensville home

Custom home by Grove Park Construction Beautifully landscaped yard Smart Home technology Level lot Optional 5th bedroom

If these options sound like what you’re looking for, you’ve GOT to check out 807 Delaware Court in the beautiful Bennington neighborhood. Located in Nolensville off of Sunset Rd, this spectacular home is move-in ready with an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a farmhouse sink, double oven, gas cooktop and a wall of windows facing the tranquil backyard.

The master bedroom is on the main level and has an over-sized master bathroom, with travertine tile floors, a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins, hardwood floors and a trey ceiling.

Upstairs you’ll enjoy the large bonus/theater room that’s plumbed for a future bar, three bedrooms and a flex room that could be a fifth bedroom, workout room or office.

What makes this house stand out from others is what you can’t see –

Honeywell thermostat with two remote temp sensors

Aprilaire whole house humidifier

Lutron Caseta dimmers

Motion detectors in select areas of the house

Surround speakers and home theater prep in bonus room

Extra storage on second floor

Definitive Technology surround speakers on main floor and bonus room

Schlage connected door locks with keypads

United Communications 1 GB per second internet service

Ethernet outlet in office

Upgraded gas stove top with high output burners

Upgraded dishwasher with stainless interior and built in disposal

Chamberlin Garage door controllers with wi-fi capability

Epoxy garage floor

Laundry sink in garage

75 gallon water heater

Radio connected sprinkler controller

Dehumidifier in crawl space

This fantastic home was built in 2014 and is 4,433 square feet. To come and see the home and professionally landscaped yard, contact Wendy Warren Bradley at 615-566-6930 or email her at wendy@warrenbradleypartners.com