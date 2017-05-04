SHOWCASE HOME: Find elegance and privacy in Edenbrook Estates

Edenbrook Estates has only 13 homesites, and one of the larger ones is available now, complete with an elegant, one-level home.

The four-bedroom, 5.5 bath residence at 9501 Edenbrook Court benefits from the natural privacy of the setting, off secluded Liberty Church Road, but convenient to I-65 and Nashville, and just north of The Governors Club.

A custom brick design, beautiful landscaping, and French doors with custom privacy glass greet those arriving at the front steps.

And once inside, there’s craftsmanship befitting this fine home: a custom chandelier, and arched entry leading into a cozy family room with built-in speakers and bookcases, art niche, stone fireplace, and windows overlooking the private, fenced-in backyard.

Of course there is a gourmet kitchen and breakfast room with crown molding, accent lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Specialty appliances include:

Gas cooktop with pot filler and custom hood

Stainless steel dishwasher

Double stainless steel farm sink and vegetable sink

Six eye stainless steel double wall oven

Warming drawer

Stainless steel refrigerator

The master suite features a personal office/library nook, double trey ceiling, recessed lighting, and access to the screened-in porch that overlooks the gently sloping back yard and the woods beyond.

The screened-in porch also has an entry from the family room.

The master bath has stone tile floors, his and her vanities, jetted tub, linen closets, and a private water closet.

There are three bedrooms, each with a full bath.

There also is a bonus room, the perfect space for a personal gym or rec room, which the current owners have it configured as now. In addition to a high ceiling with exposed beams, it has stamped concrete floors, built-in speakers, two closets, and a full bath, and could be used for a playroom or a man cave.

Special features:

Private fenced-in backyard

Two-car garage

Walk-in conditioned crawl space

Tankless hot water heater

Water softener system

Security system

Zoned for Edmonson Elementary, Brentwood Middle, and Brentwood High School

The home is being offered at $1,200,000