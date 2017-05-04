SHOWCASE HOME: Find elegance and privacy in Edenbrook Estates

Edenbrook Estates has only 13 homesites, and one of the larger ones is available now, complete with an elegant, one-level home.
The four-bedroom, 5.5 bath residence at 9501 Edenbrook Court benefits from the natural privacy of the setting, off secluded Liberty Church Road, but convenient to I-65 and Nashville, and just north of The Governors Club.
A custom brick design, beautiful landscaping, and French doors with custom privacy glass greet those arriving at the front steps.
And once inside, there’s craftsmanship befitting this fine home: a custom chandelier, and arched entry leading into a cozy family room with built-in speakers and bookcases, art niche, stone fireplace, and windows overlooking the private, fenced-in backyard.
Of course there is a gourmet kitchen and breakfast room with crown molding, accent lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Specialty appliances include:
- Gas cooktop with pot filler and custom hood
- Stainless steel dishwasher
- Double stainless steel farm sink and vegetable sink
- Six eye stainless steel double wall oven
- Warming drawer
- Stainless steel refrigerator
The master suite features a personal office/library nook, double trey ceiling, recessed lighting, and access to the screened-in porch that overlooks the gently sloping back yard and the woods beyond.
The screened-in porch also has an entry from the family room.
The master bath has stone tile floors, his and her vanities, jetted tub, linen closets, and a private water closet.
There are three bedrooms, each with a full bath.
There also is a bonus room, the perfect space for a personal gym or rec room, which the current owners have it configured as now. In addition to a high ceiling with exposed beams, it has stamped concrete floors, built-in speakers, two closets, and a full bath, and could be used for a playroom or a man cave.
Special features:
- Private fenced-in backyard
- Two-car garage
- Walk-in conditioned crawl space
- Tankless hot water heater
- Water softener system
- Security system
- Zoned for Edmonson Elementary, Brentwood Middle, and Brentwood High School
The home is being offered at $1,200,000 by Garrett Beasley of Brentview Realty. For more information, contact Garrett Beasley at Brentview Realty at the office (615) 373-2814 and on his cell (615) 473-2053.