SHOWCASE HOME: Find a priceless view on Walnut Park Drive

When you walk onto the lot at 5124 Walnut Park Dr. in Brentwood, you are greeted by a stunning 6,458-square-foot home featuring a gorgeous brick exterior and beautiful landscaping.

The three-story home fit with four bedrooms and five bathrooms is priced at $1,195,000 and has a priceless view of Brentwood.

The entrance of the home brings you an open and bright feel with welcoming natural lighting and custom hardwood floors. The high ceilings welcome you to the open concept main floor and a classic staircase leading up to the second level.

There is a cozy study separated by French doors just off the foyer that has coffered ceilings, a huge window and built-in storage covering the back wall. To the left of the foyer is a formal dining room with a unique architectural ceiling and high-end light fixtures, making it the perfect space to host elegant events with friends and family. The dining room has three large windows that bring ample natural light to the bright space.

Continuing through the main level of the home, you will find a luxurious family room with a beautiful built-in grey stone fireplace that reaches to the top of the high ceilings. French doors lead off to the patio and another set of windows above brightens up the space, making the room an ideal place to relax and entertain.

Off of the family room you will find the gourmet kitchen with an attached breakfast nook. The kitchen features light granite countertops and a bar/island space. The high-end stainless steel appliances are surrounded by gorgeous cream colored cabinets and a bright tile backsplash. There is also a half-bath off of the kitchen crafted with specially designed tile flooring.

The spacious master bedroom has a clean and classic style with plenty of windows to bring in natural lighting. The master bathroom is a paradise with a separate tub and huge walk-in shower made with beautiful tile. The large double vanity has tons of built-in storage and stylish overhead lighting.

When you walk upstairs, there is an open walkway that looks down to the the lower level. A cozy second bedroom awaits along with a bonus room that would make the perfect media, recreational or entertainment room. The bonus room has two ceiling fans and is large with hardwood floors to match the rest of the upstairs space.

Another bonus room can also be found downstairs, with a fourth bedroom and its own private full bathroom sitting just off the room.

The downstairs bonus room features a kitchen complete with bar seating and is a very open room with a unique fireplace.

Another room downstairs has a built-in gift wrapping station and would make a perfect workroom. There is also custom, built-in wine storage and an elegant tasting area and a media room with a built-in screen is the perfect place for entertaining or unwinding at the end of the day.

The upstairs deck, accessible through the kitchen, is fully closed in with big windows that slide open for a beautiful, year-round view. There are stylish outdoor ceiling fans, tile flooring, a gas grill and plenty of seating area so guests can take in the breathtaking scenery of the neighborhood and its plethora of mature trees.

Another deck fashioned with a hot tub can be found on the terrace level just outside the downstairs bonus room.

The entire home is wired for Smart House technologies and has a whole house audio sound system. Your family can feel safe with a state-of-the-art alarm package with monitoring abilities.

5124 Walnut Park Dr. is priced at $1,149,000 by Dick and Judy Williams with Crye-Leike Realty. Reach them at 615-426-0020 for more information on the home or take a virtual tour below.