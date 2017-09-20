SHOWCASE HOME: Find private, renovated home nestled in Brookfield cul-de-sac

By REBEKAH JONES

6 Bedrooms 5 Full Bathrooms Hardwood flooring throughout New carpeting Fresh paint 2013 kitchen renovation Screened porch Sport court Swim spa 2 fireplaces Nestled in private cul-de-sac

The home at 2606 Myers Park Terrace in Brentwood’s Brookfield subdivision has these top 10 features and many more.

Situated in the lovely Brookfield neighborhood, just minutes from interstate access, is 2606 Myers Park Terrace. It was built in 2000 and has brand new fixtures and finishes throughout the home keeping it stylish and contemporary.

The exterior features traditional columns with a rocking chair front porch and lovely landscaping. A neutral, light brick ties it all together.

Inside is a two-story entry with beautiful hardwood floors that continue throughout the home.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious two-story family room with fireplace and access to the screened in porch, separate living room and dining room. The kitchen features a built-in refrigerator, granite countertops and KitchenAid gas stove.

Finishing off the main floor is the owner’s suite and newly renovated owner’s bath with tiled shower, walk-in closet and double vanities. The suite has access to the screened in porch.

Upstairs, there are five additional bedrooms and four full baths. The second floor also features a large recreation room.

Additional features of the home include:

Fresh paint and wainscoating

Large attic storage space

4-car garage

Fenced in backyard

New roof

Zoned for Sunset Elementary, Sunset Middle and Ravenwood High School

This home is being listed at $719,000 by Marty Warren with Zietlin & Co., Realtors. For more information or to schedule a visit, call contact Marty at (615) 973-8757 or email marty@warrenbradleypartners.com.