SHOWCASE HOME: Find scenic views and luxurious living in private, gated community

Windstone is an exclusive, private gated community tucked into the ridge lines and scenic hills on Murray Lane. Windstone is located in Brentwood and ideally situated between Nashville and Historic Downtown Franklin. The green spaces, trees and fishing ponds contribute to the scenic beauty of this neighborhood. In this setting, you will find 853 Windstone Boulevard, a spectacular custom home, built in 2014 by Ford Custom Homes.

This home was designed with true luxury living in mind. The brick entryway expands out to a beautiful brick and stone front porch. Entering the home, you are greeted with an open concept floor plan and sweeping staircase. Stunning hardwood floors and Restoration Hardware lighting continue throughout the home.

From the entryway are a formal dining room and office. Both rooms feature designer lighting, board and batten wainscoting, entry to the front porch (via French doors) and casings around entryways. The office has coffered ceilings and interior French doors.

In the great room, under the beamed ceilings, you will find the focal point of the room: an old-world style stone fireplace that brings amazing dimension and texture to the room. Additionally, there are custom built-ins, surround sound and ornate lighting.

In the kitchen, the wood floors blend beautifully with the stonework. It features upgraded cabinetry, granite and a spectacular island loaded with well thought out storage features. Upgraded professional series stainless steel appliances paired with a pot filler faucet would impress the most demanding of chefs. There is an eat-in kitchen, a second staircase, and double French doors offering access to the covered back porch. Off the kitchen, you will find a butler’s pantry, a built-in office, and a drop off station.

The first floor has the master and guest suites. The master suite has exquisite tray ceilings, crown moldings, wood floors and designer light fixtures. The master bath has gorgeous tile and stonework, separate vanities, a soaking tub and walk in shower. The master closet features custom built storage.

The second floor has three bedroom suites. Each bedroom is tastefully designed, with custom lighting and designer fixtures, unique to each room. The second floor has a media room with tray ceilings, crown molding, and built ins. Next is the game room, with a proper wet bar and French doors that grant entry to a balcony. The balcony offers picturesque views of the private backyard and lush landscape; a perfect location for morning coffee or evening wine. There is also an additional room that can be used for home fitness or an in-law suite.

The backyard features an all brick outdoor living area with a huge brick wood burning fireplace, with beamed mantle. There is also TV and surround sound, ceiling fans and wood paneled ceilings. This backyard offers a nice flat space, large enough to add a pool.

Windstone is an exclusive community offering gated privacy, residents club with pool, and zoned for award winning Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School. This home truly has everything, and that makes 853 Windstone Boulevard the perfect place to call home!

For a virtual tour, please visit http://www.homepixmedia.com/iphotos_m.asp?id=4846

This amazing home is 6,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms/5 baths and is being offered at $1,549,900 by Paula Hinegardner with Keller Williams Realty. For more information call 615-618-1330 or visit www.PreviewNashvilleRealestate.com.