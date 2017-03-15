SHOWCASE HOME: Find Tuscan-inspired dream home in Governor’s Club

Located at 5 Oxmoor Court in Brentwood’s beautiful Governor’s Club neighborhood, this Tuscan-inspired, 9,556 square foot house is spacious and ready for a family to call it home.

With 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, and 3 half baths, it is perfectly suited for a family that needs plenty of space with the feeling of a close-knit atmosphere.

The home was built in 2007 by craftsman, Bernie Bloemer, and has a grand view of the Governor’s Club’s 4th fairway and green.

An aggregate drive leads up to the home, which is decorated with a lovely stone exterior and double doors. Upon entering, you are instantly met with the open-concept, two-story entry that leads into the living area, dining room, and the grand staircase on the left.

Once entering the living room, you will see arched ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors. There is generous room for family nights or parties.

Opening to the right of the foyer is a large dining room with its extensive millwork and custom chandelier, which bring to life the elegant modernity of the home. The vast three-column windows give an exquisite view onto the front yard and provide ample lighting throughout the day.

The full chef’s kitchen is off of the living room and is complete with a built-in refrigerator, gas range, double ovens, two dishwashers, island with seating and breakfast nook.

Completing the main level is the gorgeous owner’s suite with and guest bedroom. A large bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, double vanities, and custom furnishings makes the owner’s suite any homeowner’s dream.

Stepping outside the living room’s French doors, you will find the covered balcony, complete with a stone fireplace. Below is a lower level terrace perfect for lounging. Both look out over the expansive views of the Governor’s Club 4th fairway and green.

Upstairs are three on suite bedrooms. Off of the landing, you will see the family room, perfect for hosting get-togethers or play dates for the kids. Attached are a large closet and bathroom.

Special rooms of the home include billiard, exercise, and theater rooms. The home is zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle, and Ravenwood High School.

Neighborhood amenities include:

Fitness center

Neighborhood pool

Stocked fishing ponds

Club and social memeberships available.

Lighted tennis courts

Security-monitored, gated community

The home is currently listed at $2,247,000 by Marty Warren of Warren Bradley Partners. You can reach him at (615) 973-8757 or marty@warrenbradleypartners.com