SHOWCASE HOME: Find your spacious dream home in the heart of Brentwood

By REBEKAH JONES

Located in the heart of Brentwood with expansive views looking out onto Murray Lane, this 2,800 square foot Cape Cod style home on four acres is a dream.

The entry greets visitors with a lovely staircase that leads to the upper level, sconce lighting and open entrances into the living, dining and family rooms.

The dining room has a custom hanging chandelier and crank-out windows that overlook the expansive front yard.

The heart of the home is the family room with hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, a walk-in storage closet and a wood-burning fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases. There is also access to the patio and back yard.

Hardwood floors continue in the kitchen and along with beautiful, granite countertops.

Other kitchen features include:

Recessed lighting

Double stainless steel under-mount sink

GE Profile stainless steel dishwasher

GE Profile 5-eye cooktop

Stainless steel wall oven and Advantium oven

Next to the kitchen is a quaint eat-in area with a large picture window overlooking the front yard with access to the rec room and front porch.

A recreational room finishes off the main level with ample storage space, perfect for entertaining guests or having family nights in.

On the upper level sits the master bedroom with an attached master bath. The master bath has a grand vanity area with custom mirror, bath area with tile flooring and shower with tile surround.

Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom finish out the upstairs.

Special features of the home include:

Open patio and pergola covered patio

2 car attached garage with pedestrian door and extra parking pad

2 car detached garage/ storage shed

Pella windows

Central Brentwood location

All new carpet and interior paint

Wood burning fireplace

Updated kitchen and hardwood floors circa 2014

Zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School

This home is being listed at $765,000 by Garrett and Andy Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information, contact the Brentview Realty office at (615) 373-2814.