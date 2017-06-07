SHOWCASE HOME: Get cozy and relaxed in this lovely Fountainbrooke home

With high ceilings, spacious rooms, and covered front and back porches, 376 Childe Harolds Circle is equally impressive and private.

Sitting on half an acre, this all-brick home offers plenty of room for playing sports, relaxing outdoors, or having a summer barbecue with family or friends.

The entry has a two-story ceiling, gorgeous glass-paned front doors, and a staircase with wrought iron spindles that leads to the upper level.

Opening off of the entry are the dining room and study. The dining room has lovely hardwood floors, trey ceiling, and a transom overlooking the front yard. It is perfect for an intimate dinner party or a large group of guests.

The study opens with custom glass paned French doors and has custom crown molding and a view of the front.

The family room is the heart of the home with a two story ceiling, view to the upper level, gas fireplace with granite surrounding it, and built-in bookcases.

The family room is open to the kitchen, where granite countertops, built-in wine bottle display, and stainless steel appliances such as a double wall oven, Jenn-Air stainless steel dishwasher, and a Jenn-Air stainless steel five-eye gas cooktop decorate the room. Extra storage space, pantry, and attached breakfast room complete the room.

The breakfast room has a custom hanging light fixture, vaulted ceilings and access to the wonderful, covered back porch.

A unique feature of this home are the two bedrooms featured on the main level. First is the impressive master suite which features triple windows, lush carpeting, and a double trey ceiling. Through a double door entry, the master bath awaits. Tile flooring, recessed lighting, his and her sinks, private water closet, shower and a jetted tub offer the comfort and luxury that every homeowner desires.

The second bedroom is perfect for out-of-town guests. It is modest in size and has plush carpet, crown molding, and a full bath.

Three bedrooms await upstairs, each with their own walk-in closet. Two rooms have a personal full bath and the third is in close proximity to a full bath down the hall. The upper level finishes with a spacious rec room that carries on the home’s themes of crown molding, vaulted ceilings, and recessed lighting. It also has plenty of storage space and a walk-in closet.

Other special features include:

3 car garage with pedestrian door

Central vacuum

Security system

Fenced in backyard

Zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle, and Ravenwood High School.

This home is being offered at $724,900 by Garrett Beasley of Brentview Realty. For more information, contact Garrett Beasley at Brentview Realty at the office (615) 373-2814 and on his cell (615) 473-2053.