SHOWCASE HOME: Governors Club home offers artistic architecture and modern glamour

By Rebekah Jones

Award winning architect Scott Wilson designed 7 Colonel Winstead Drive in the Governors Club to blend in beautifully with the tranquil grounds that surround it.

This impressive 9,149-square-foot, four-bedroom, 7-bath home was completed in 2003 and was built for a family that appreciates modern space and architectural artistry.

Visitors are greeted with a covered stone entry and specialty glass doors. With unique marble flooring and curved ceilings, the entryway sets the tone for visitors to this one-of-a-kind residence. The foyer immediately showcases the light, open concept of this home.

The formal dining room is to the left of the entry and has a vaulted, illuminated ceiling and a beautiful view onto the front lawn. At the center of this home is a large, open and inviting great room with an expansive wall of windows and a curved, lighted ceiling.

Walls of glass provide a beautiful view of the golf course and surrounding rolling Brentwood hills.

The observation landing in the main stairwell, the skylight tower in the main hall and the tower in the breakfast area were each designed by Wilson in order to provide a connection to three historic cabins in the woods that are located across from the residence.

The open kitchen has all top-of-the-line appliances with gas stove, a large center island and an expansive window overlooking the back patio, pool and Governor’s Club golf course. Custom built cabinets constructed from African Sapele wood and Venetian plaster ceilings give this kitchen a one-of-a-kind look.

The owner’s suite has ambient lighting in the ceiling, access to a private back patio, and remote-controlled draperies. The master bath offers heated flooring, a Jacuzzi tub, built in vanity, and lovely his and hers sinks. A second bedroom is located on the main floor with it’s own attached bathroom.

Blending the outdoors with the layout of this home was accomplished with the heated, salt-water pool and spa, connecting terraces and walkways winding through the woods. Those who appreciate quality time outside will enjoy their outdoor living experience.

On the lower level the fun continues with an expansive recreation area, exercise, billiard, hobby and theater rooms and a full kitchen. Two bedrooms, each with a private bathroom are on the lower level, and a sauna adds a special touch to this amazing property.

Other special features include:

App-operable lighting system

Security cameras

Steel support structures

Water softener

HVAC units (4)

Neighborhood amenities include:

24 hour gated security

Fitness center

Neighborhood pool

Lighted tennis courts

Stocked fishing ponds

Club memberships

Zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle, and Ravenwood High School.

This home is listed by Martin Warren of Zeitlin & Co., Realtors at $3,900,000. For more information or to schedule a visit, call (615) 973-8757 or email marty@warrenbradleypartners.com.