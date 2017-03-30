SHOWCASE HOME: Home in Southern Woods offers tranquil, southern charm

Coming home to Southern Woods is just like it sounds: mature trees, southern charm, and sprawling lawns.

While pulling in to the driveway at 7116 North Lake Drive in Brentwood, your heart and mind will unwind into the gentle breeze of this peaceful setting. As you walk up to the front door and turn to enjoy the sprawling front lawn and garden, the quiet of this gentle cul-de-sac will greet you.

Take your first steps into the inviting foyer and look around, you will notice all the updates and new paint ready for your quick and easy move. This sprawling traditional floor plan with sand finish hardwood floors, allows for easy flow from one room to the next, with the master suite on the main level, and large main level bonus room which can be converted to an in-law suite. With plantation shutters throughout, you will find a formal dining room, a large eat in kitchen, and office, as well as doorways from both the living room and kitchen to the screened deck overlooking the large yard, fenced on 3 sides.

This home has it all in approximately 3,688 square feet, listed at just $534,900.00.

As you move into the kitchen, you will notice fresh granite counters, a gas stainless stove and places to gather and socialize while preparing meals together. The owners suite through the formal living area has a tray ceiling and the master bath has double vanities, and a separate shower and tub.

The upper level has three bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bath joining from the hall to the upstairs master suite. There is a playroom which will spark the imagination of a young mind, or it can be used for extra storage.

Speaking of storage, there is lots of additional walk in space in the unfinished basement off the garage.

The screened in deck with ceiling fan allows for relaxing summer evenings, while waiting for steaks to grill on the gas BBQ which remains with the house. There is plenty of room for furniture on both the screened area and expansive deck overlooking the back yard of this lot with more than half an acre.

Special features of this home include:

Lots of main-level living

Plantation shutters and sand finish hardwood floors

Spacious deck and massive back yard

Zoned for Edmondson Elementary School, Brentwood Middle School, and Brentwood High School.

To view pictures of the home, click here.

For more information on the house or to schedule a visit, contact Peggy Mather with Parks Realty at 615-533-0376 (cell) or 615-790-7400 (office).