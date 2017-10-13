SHOWCASE HOME: O’More Designer Show House Opens at Você Nashville October 19

By MARIN SIECK

1608 Windy Ridge Drive, perhaps better known as the 2017 O’More Show House (and the first residence ever to be custom-built for the event), is nothing short of spectacular. As renowned architect Carson Looney, Principal of the Memphis-based firm Looney Ricks Kiss likes to describe it, it is a house that reveals – rather than announcing – itself. Too many times, he says, houses that announce themselves turn out to be a letdown; once you’re inside, it’s a few bedrooms and bathrooms – the same old thing you’ve seen a hundred times before. But here, from the deep black exterior to the premium tile roof, it’s clear that Brady Fry – award-winning builder and the Founder of Fry Classic Construction – has built a home that’s anything but.

“I wanted it to come out of the ground,” Looney explains of the design. “I didn’t want it to look like it was just sitting on the top. So the stone pulls it in and weights it, and the same is true of the dark color and the siding. I just didn’t want it to shout. I wanted the house, from the exterior, to reveal itself as opposed to announcing itself. And I think that gives it a little bit of intrigue.”

Inside, countless subtleties gradually reveal that the home is as flexible and remarkably livable as it is intriguing and stunning. At just over 4,000 square feet, it offers the livable space (and the storage) of a house twice its size; meanwhile, multiple spaces lend themselves to varied uses depending on the needs of the resident. Take, for example, a 4’-wide pocket door on the downstairs study, which creates an easy sense of connection with the rest of the home when open, but provides ample privacy when closed. Upstairs, the master suite’s enormously generous “Her Closet” provides an even better example: neighboring “His” (13 x 7’) Closet, the 13 x 14’ space could easily be repurposed as a private sitting room, or serve as a nursery for a young family.

Beyond flexibility of function, the master suite artfully accommodates the sort of flexibility that shared spaces and schedules often demand. Convenient, desirable features abound, all of which are easily accessed without stepping foot into the sleeping quarters – a 15 x 18’ bedroom with gorgeous views of mature trees. Such highlights of the suite include: a generous master bath, a second laundry/utility room, customized storage solutions by California Closets, a coffee prep station and a wet bar. (The home’s two additional bedrooms – the guest room (13 x 13’) on the main level and the second upstairs Bedroom (17 x 13’) – each offer an en-suite bath.)

On the main level the primary living/family space is equally suited to entertaining as it is to the demands of daily life. Here, a gorgeous open-concept kitchen – complete with top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry that blends seamlessly with the walls – features a Scullery for easy “behind-the-scenes” prep. Large windows in the family room and adjacent dining room offer natural light and views of beautiful, mature foliage in every direction. A 22 x 13’ screened porch with a masonry fireplace and gas grill completes the space and adds to the strong sense of indoor/outdoor relationships, emphasized throughout.

From top to bottom, every aspect of this home clearly conveys the intentional planning, careful attention to detail, and unmatched quality that Carson Looney and Brady Fry commit to their work. Speaking of Fry, Looney states, “I’ve been saying this is truly a custom home; he’s truly a custom builder. Brady is a craftsman, and that’s the difference in custom versus commodity. This house is crafted, it’s not assembled; it’s rooted out of the ground.” Together – and in collaboration with Alumni-Designers from O’More College of Design – the two have created a residence that offers a clear sense of ease and order along with its stunning aesthetic; its future inhabitants will be lucky to call it home!

Additional features of 1608 Windy Ridge Drive include:

Premium tile roof from Eagle Roofing Products

Finishes selected by Alumni-Designers from O’More College of Design

Kohler fixtures just released to market

Convenient, unobtrusive elevator blends seamlessly with surroundings

Spray foam insulation with encapsulated crawlspace

Two Rinnai Tankless Water Heaters with recirculating pump

10 x 16’ Utility room, including laundry, key drop, and ample space for pets

Two-car garage with 10’-wide doors easily accommodates vehicles of any size

Impeccable design and execution only seen in top-of-the-line custom homes

Prime location at Você, just 15 minutes from Historic Franklin and Downtown Nashville

The 2017 O’More Design Show House will be open October 19 through November 12, 2017.

Public hours: Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

