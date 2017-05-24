SHOWCASE HOME: See the classic, stylish home in Princeton Hills neighborhood

By Rebekah Jones

With a circle drive, ceiling-to-floor window treatments, and castle entry front doors, 773 Sinclair Circle is a stylish, classic addition to the Princeton Hills neighborhood.

This stunning, five-bedroom, five-bath residence was custom built by Bobby Morel and offers a superb floor plan with a main-floor owner’s suite.

A light-filled interior with walls of windows and 16 rooms of beautiful detail add to the home’s ambiance.

Opening the front doors of the home, on the right is the living room or study. Across the way sits the open dining room with custom brushed bronze ceiling and decorative columns. It is the perfect size for seating 8-10 guests.

The grand living room is the center of the house. It has magnificent ceiling to floor windows, a built-in bookcase, two-story-high ceilings, fireplace, and gorgeous hardwood floors.

The kitchen features bar seating, planning desk, and stainless steel appliances including: a refrigerator, dishwasher, gas cooktop, and double ovens.

Rounding off the main floor is the owner’s suite. Impressive in size and detail, the suite is complete with custom tray ceilings, hardwood floors, and a private hall leading to the master bath.

Upstairs provides three more bedrooms each with a full bath.

The lower level offers a large guest bedroom and bath, living area, kitchenette, billiard room and media room. It would also function well as a nanny or extended family suite. This home is equipped with an elevator for easy access to all levels.

Outside, a screened porch, deck, expansive terrace with pergola and an outdoor kitchen overlook the gorgeous in-ground pool and spa.

Other special features include:

4 car garage

Fenced in backyard

Alarm system

Intercom system

Wet bar

Zoned for Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle, and Brentwood High School

The home is listed at $1,648,000 by Marty Warren of Zeitlin & Co., Realtors. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marty at (615) 973-8757 or email at marty@warrenbradleypartners.com.