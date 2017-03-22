SHOWCASE HOME: See the enchanting, modern home in Windstone Ph 2 community

By Rebekah Jones

Located at 843 Windstone Boulevard in the Windstone Ph 2 neighborhood sits the modernized lodge-inspired home. With custom shingles, beautiful landscaping, and an exquisite stone turret, this property is a site to see.

The home was constructed in 2011 by one of Nashville’s most premiere builders. With 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 1 half bath, this home is perfect for a medium-large sized family. Sitting at 5,766 square feet, it’s impressive, yet equally modest.

Stepping through the handmade doors, you will first find a unique entryway with stone flooring and high ceilings to accommodate the lovely turret.

Straight ahead is the grand, open living room. The room has custom beam ceilings and a gorgeous marble fireplace.

The kitchen opens up from the living room and is complete with commercial grade Thermador appliances, including a wooden exterior fridge and freezer. There are special touches to the room, including rustic chandeliers, a luminous breakfast area, and beautiful travertine flooring.

To the left of the foyer sits the elegant dining room with crown molding, walnut hardwood floors, and chandelier. It also has a gorgeous view onto the front lawn. This area is perfect for dinner parties or family meals.

The main level would not be complete without the delightful owner’s suite. The bedroom suite contains two marvelous walk-in closets, spectacular window treatments, an elevated ceiling, and a master bath. The bath is complete with custom marble counters, an air jet tub, a steam shower, and a separate vanity area.

Outside, you can lounge with family and friends under the deluxe covered porch. It is complete with a wood-burning fireplace, outdoor pool bath, and an incredible music system that can be controlled from inside the home. The backyard is incredibly private and fenced.

At the top of the winding staircase, two beautiful verandas await. Along with those are a large exercise room and three bedrooms each with their own bath and walk-in closet.

Other home specialties include:

Salt water pool

Spa

Wine closet

Custom made cabinetry in study

3 car garage with insulated doors

Designer-grade carpet with 6 pound padding

843 Windstone Blvd. is priced at $2,127,000 by Judy Williams with Crye-Leike Realty. You can reach her at 615-426-0020 or judy.williams@crye-leike.com for more information on the home or to schedule an appointment. The home is shown by appointment only.