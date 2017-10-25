SHOWCASE HOME: Spacious living and dramatic design await in Governors Club home

By REBEKAH JONES

A circular drive and ornate landscaping welcomes you to this impressive Governors Club residence. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home, built in 2002, is as lovely as it is spacious with details that set it apart from the rest.

The inside of the home has welcoming, open spaces throughout with walls of windows and soaring ceilings. Other themes include plantation shutters, hardwood flooring and plenty of space for relaxation.

The floorplan includes an owner’s suite and guest bedroom on the main level as well as a large bonus room. Its gourmet chef’s kitchen includes a Viking gas cooktop range, Jenn-Air electric double oven, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. It also opens to a spectacular beam ceiling family room. The family room features a dramatic floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. And out back, beautiful views of the course await from the private deck.

The lower level of the home offers a large recreation room, perfect for a children’s play area or adult exercise room.

Other features of the home include:

2 fireplaces

Ceiling fans throughout

Walk-in closets

Wet bar

Zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle and Ravenwood High School

Governors Club amenities include:

24 hour gated security

Fitness center

Neighborhood pool

Lighted tennis courts

Stocked fishing ponds

This home is listed at $898,000 by by Marty Warren with Zietlin & Co., Realtors. For more information or to schedule a visit, call contact Marty at (615) 973-8757 or email marty@warrenbradleypartners.com.