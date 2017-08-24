SHOWCASE HOME: Spacious living and ornate design await in Brentwood’s Governors Club

By REBEKAH JONES

Spacious floor plan Three levels of living Elevator accessing all levels Five bedrooms, 7 full baths, 2 half baths Terraces and patios Saltwater pool Specialty lighting throughout

33 Governors Way has all of the above-mentioned features and more. This home was built in 2003 and has a beautiful layout with custom built-ins and functional details throughout.

The exterior features a gorgeous stacked stone and brick entryway and a custom moulding over the front entrance. The backyard is fenced in and completely private with built-in sprinkler system, covered and uncovered patios and a saltwater pool.

The master bedroom located on the main floor has rich, dark hardwood floors, a trey ceiling, custom chandelier and grand fireplace. A large, well-appointed master bathroom is attached that is grand in size and design. It features custom travertine flooring, specialty sconce lighting, luxurious tub and walk-in shower.

Up the winding staircase you will find three large bedrooms with crown moulding, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and four full bathrooms.

A third floor features a large theater room and wet bar, perfect for entertaining guests for a night in. It also has a fifth bedroom with its own bath.

Added details of the home:

Extravagant terrace

Spacious living room

Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cook range

Specialty lighting throughout home

Central vacuum

Three fireplaces

Newly refinished hardwood floors

New interior paint

4-car garage

View overlooking 16th fairway

Covered and uncovered patios

Other neighborhood features include:

24 hour gated security

Community fitness center

Neighborhood pool

Lighted tennis courts

Stocked fishing ponds

Zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle and Ravenwood High

This home is being listed at $1,999,000 by Marty Warren of Zeitlin & Co. Realtors. For more information or to schedule a visit, call contact Marty at (615) 973-8757 or email marty@warrenbradleypartners.com.