SHOWCASE HOME: Spacious living and ornate design await in Brentwood’s Governors Club

By REBEKAH JONES
- Spacious floor plan
- Three levels of living
- Elevator accessing all levels
- Five bedrooms, 7 full baths, 2 half baths
- Terraces and patios
- Saltwater pool
- Specialty lighting throughout
33 Governors Way has all of the above-mentioned features and more. This home was built in 2003 and has a beautiful layout with custom built-ins and functional details throughout.
The exterior features a gorgeous stacked stone and brick entryway and a custom moulding over the front entrance. The backyard is fenced in and completely private with built-in sprinkler system, covered and uncovered patios and a saltwater pool.
The master bedroom located on the main floor has rich, dark hardwood floors, a trey ceiling, custom chandelier and grand fireplace. A large, well-appointed master bathroom is attached that is grand in size and design. It features custom travertine flooring, specialty sconce lighting, luxurious tub and walk-in shower.
Up the winding staircase you will find three large bedrooms with crown moulding, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and four full bathrooms.
A third floor features a large theater room and wet bar, perfect for entertaining guests for a night in. It also has a fifth bedroom with its own bath.
Added details of the home:
Extravagant terrace
Spacious living room
Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cook range
Specialty lighting throughout home
Central vacuum
Three fireplaces
Newly refinished hardwood floors
New interior paint
4-car garage
View overlooking 16th fairway
Covered and uncovered patios
Other neighborhood features include:
- 24 hour gated security
- Community fitness center
- Neighborhood pool
- Lighted tennis courts
- Stocked fishing ponds
- Zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle and Ravenwood High
This home is being listed at $1,999,000 by Marty Warren of Zeitlin & Co. Realtors. For more information or to schedule a visit, call contact Marty at (615) 973-8757 or email marty@warrenbradleypartners.com.