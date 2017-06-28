SHOWCASE HOME: This Nolensville home will fulfill your dreams

Imagine your home that is a dream for the whole family.

Lets starts with the children’s dream that would make all their friends want to hang out there — even their parents would want to come over for a backyard barbeque.

The dream would include a huge heated pool with a waterfall, heated hot tub and a special floor leading to the pool that is comfortable to the feet. This pool has a remote controlled automated pool and spa lighting controlled system.

In the evening it would have a lighting system that would make them think they were at a private party in an amusement park.

There would be no need to leave for food because the outdoor kitchen with custom stone counter tops and stainless steel gas grill with refrigerator could provide dinner and beverages. The parents could sit on one of two beautiful outdoor porches that look like they came straight out of Southern Living magazine each complete with fireplaces and outdoor LCD 56-inchTV’s .

The kids could play ball in the backyard or hang out on a custom playground behind the gorgeous pool. A beautiful black fence surrounds the entire back yard to ensure all pets and kids were safe.

The home has front and back custom landscaping with large mature ornate specimen trees and shrubs including Yew, Yoshino Cherry, Crape Myrtle and Skyland Spruce.

The home has a custom Pergola with outdoor entertainment system.

Thirsty? The entire home has filtration carbon and hard water treatment systems.

It is all like a vacation paradise that you would love to use for the entire summer. Instead you live there.

1431 Wolf Creek is a custom home built by Grove Park Construction who is one of the most prestigious builders in Tennessee. The home has a terrace level that is perfect for in-laws and still has an exercise room with special flooring and a huge game and tv viewing room large enough for just about any TV size.

The home has a 50-year shingle roof, tankless hot water heaters, dehumidifiers for for all three floors and LED lighting. Even the garage is heated and cooled. The home has an enormous porch upstairs that has special windows in it so that this porch can be used year round.

Nolensville is one of the fastest growing communities in Williamson County and has a brand new state of the art high school.

The town is like going back in time with quaint shopping, wonderful restaurants and fantastic grocery shopping.

This home is offered at $1,249,750 and can be shown by appointment only. Proof of financing required for all showings.

A picture is worth a thousand words so take a look and you can see this is a real show place.

Call Judy and Dick Williams for your own personal tour. Crye Leike Realtors: 615-210-1059.