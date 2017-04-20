Free shred day at the Brentwood Library this Saturday

The Brentwood Library is joining with AARP Tennessee to host it’s second ever free shred day at the library this Saturday, April 22.

A shredding truck will be parked in the library lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take care of everyone’s paper shredding needs. Last year the truck filled up shortly before 2 p.m., so it would be wise to get to there earlier if you have items to shred.

On the same day, the library will also be hosting two free program sessions. This program entitled the “Avoid the Con Game” is aimed at teaching people how to avoid scams and scam artists.

The “Avoid the Con Game” sessions will take place at 11 a.m. and then again at 1 p.m. Each program lasts approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

According to the Brentwood Library’s website, these programs will focus on the AARP Fraud Watch Network. This is a tool that provides people with “real-time alerts about the latest scams, tips on how to spot them, and the inside scoop on how con artists think so you can outsmart them before they strike.”

These programs are free, although attendees are encouraged to register for them. Registration for the 11 a.m. session is available here and for the 1 p.m. class here.