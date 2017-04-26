Sip & Savor returning to Thompson’s Station in June

The Rotary Club of Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station’s 2nd Annual Sip & Savor event is coming up June 17 at The Station in downtown Thompson’s Station.

The 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. event highlights local breweries, wineries and distillers along with tastings from some of the area’s finest restaurants.

Tickets are $60 for individual, $100 per couple or $20 for a Designated Driver ticket. For more information visit www.sipandsavoratthestation.com.

The club is proud to announce the addition of Maury Regional Health as the title sponsor of the event this year.

“We are excited to partner with Maury Regional Health on this event,” said Gunter Lugg, president of The Rotary Club. “They have been long-time supporters of our organization. It’s a blessing to have a Title Sponsor that is so committed to our community.”

Proceeds from the event help The Rotary Club support their many philanthropic projects in the area, particularly Partners 4 Parks, which has a goal is to expand parks and green space in our community and encourage active lifestyles for everyone.

“Maury Regional Health is proud to support the Rotary Club of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station. Funds raised through events such as Sip and Savor are used to enhance the health and wellness of the community by funding special programs and services. We applaud their efforts and look forward to a successful event on June 17,” Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson said.

The Rotary Club of Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station meets Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m. at Trinity Church located at 3011 Longford Drive in Spring Hill.