Sip & Savor still has tickets for Thompson’s Station tasting event

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The 2nd annual Sip & Savor at the Station is set to kick off in a week with live music, craft brews and craft spirits.

“This year, it’s almost doubled in size,” said Kayce Williams, economic development coordinator for Spring Hill.

The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Spring Hill & Thompson’s Station and sponsored by Maury Regional Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Featured will be 17 microbreweries and distillers, including locals like H. Clark Distillery and regional craft beer retailer Wild Hare Beer Co.

The event started after the success of another event the Rotary Club hosts every year, the Grey Ghost 5K, Williams said.

She said that event is running smoothly, so the club decided they wanted an event in Thompson’s Station that fit the persona of the town. They came up with Sip & Savor at the Station.

Besides beer, wine and spirits, there will also be food offered. The event will be held in front of Circa restaurant and City Hall.

A live act will also be on hand. Austin Tyler Jones, a singer/songwriter from Columbia, will play. Jones recently appeared on “The Voice.”

The Rotary Club sold more than 400 tickets last year and plans on doubling that amount this year, Williams said.

Tickets are $60 per person and $100 per couple.

“We still have tickets left,” she said.

How to purchase

To order tickets, go online to www.sipandsavoratthestation.com.

