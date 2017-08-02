Sister Cities gets Arts Project Support grant from state

Sister Cities members from Franklin welcome a delegation from Bad Soden, Germany earlier this year. // FILE PHOTO

The Tennessee Arts Commission has awarded a $3,360 grant to Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County, Inc. for the 2018 fiscal year, according to an announcement this week from state Rep. Charles Sargent, R-Franklin.

The funding is part of the commission’s Arts Project Support program which supports arts projects in urban Tennessee counties. Sister Cities was selected to receive the funding based on reviews by citizen advisory panels made up of Tennesseans with arts discipline expertise, as well as the full 15-member Commission.

Sister Cities of Franklin & Williamson County began in March 2002 as an outgrowth of Leadership Franklin. The current sister cities for the organization are Bad Soden am Taunus, Germany; Ontario, Canada; and County Laois, Ireland.

Additional relationships with China, France, and Japan are also being explored.

According to its Facebook page, the mission of Sister Cities is to build global relationships, to share cultural and educational experiences, and to inspire economic growth within the community the organization serves.

“Funding Sister Cities will improve the quality of life for our residents and also enhance education opportunities for the children who live in District 61,” Sargent said in a press release.

Student exchanges are part of the Sister Cities arrangements.

About 1,000 grants totaling more than $5.5 million will be awarded during the 2018 fiscal year. For more information about the Tennessee Arts Commission, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/ artscommission

Charles Sargent serves as Chairman of the House Finance, Ways & Means Committee. He can be reached by calling (615) 741-6808 or by email at: Rep.Charles.Sargent@capitol. tn.gov.