Sister Cities welcomes German delegates to Franklin

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Franklin and Williamson County welcomed Sister City delegates from Germany Thursday for week-long visit intended to build “relationships and bridges” with citizens from abroad.

The Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County greeted delegates from Sister City Bad Soden am Taunus, Germany, at the County Museum’s Archive Building Thursday evening. The delegates arrived on May 31 and stay in Franklin until June 7.

“This brings an international flavor to our community,” said Pearl Bransford, president of Sister Cities and Franklin alderman.

“The delegation from Franklin went to Bad Soden in September and they hosted us for a week, so we are returning the kindness and friendship because we are building relationships and bridges with our sister cities,” Bransford said. “I’m looking forward to interacting with them this week.”

Bad Soden became friendly with Franklin six years ago when Patricia Kriebel was president of Sister Cities. Last year, the Franklin delegates signed Germany’s official twinning papers during their stay in Europe. There will be a ceremony at the Eastern Flank Battlefield in Franklin on June 6 to reciprocate.

“We’ll be finalizing our relationship with them at the ceremony,” Bransford said.

The delegates will experience the Franklin culture during their week in the city. Sister Cities has activities planned for them including shopping downtown, exploring the historic sights, and spending a half-day in Nashville.

“Most of them have very good English,” Bransford said. “We also have student exchange with them. We have seven Williamson County school students departing today to go their city.”

Sister Cities of Franklin & Williamson County began in March 2002 as an outgrowth of Leadership Franklin. The current sister cities for the organization are Bad Soden am Taunus, Germany; Ontario, Canada; and County Laois, Ireland.