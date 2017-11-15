Sit back, relax and let Accent Flowers do your holiday decorating

By REBEKAH JONES

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it is one of the few times a busy family can still sit together and enjoy a meal. However, trying to plan decorations, centerpieces or hostess gifts can often take away from time with loved ones.

Accent Flowers in Brentwood can create a custom centerpiece to complement your tablescape. They are detailed and unique, taking table size and shape into consideration when creating a centerpiece. They have long and low centerpieces, which are very popular, but they also have modern designs, such as arrangements in cube designs or short, cylindrical vases.

When you think of the word “arrangements” in terms of centerpieces, you probably only think of flowers. Accent Flowers pushes the boundary, utilizing wheat, curly willow, fresh whole fruit, berries and seed pods. All of these details bring a natural, less structured look to your arrangement.

Accent’s original owner, Patsy Higgins, created the heavily sought after, signature “Floral Turkey Centerpiece” which is only available at Accent.

“This arrangement is likely to upstage your grandmother’s famous dressing,” owner of Accent Flower, Mary Higgins, said. “Several customers order this year after year because they say it is the hit of their gathering.”

Even if you’re not the one hosting the Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, you can still order a flower arrangement for the person who is. Send flowers to your hostess a day or two ahead of time so that they don’t have to worry about providing décor. Centerpieces are a great choice, but something smaller, such as a flower arrangement for the coffee table or entryway, is also a perfect option!

Although it is sometimes difficult to see past the Thanksgiving whirlwind, if you’re in need of Christmas décor or gifts, Accent has got you covered. They have beautiful, permanent and fresh floral arrangements, wreaths of all sizes and styles, garlands, and elegant ornaments. You can also gift family, friends or coworkers with a gorgeous poinsettia or holiday fruit basket.

Throughout this giving season and New Year, Accent will have their “Happy Flower Hour” every afternoon. Higgins said that you can “come by and choose any fresh cut flowers by the stem and take them home at a special two-for-one pricing.”

Accent Flowers in Brentwood is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For more information on any of their flowers or arrangements, call (615) 373-8484 or visit their website.