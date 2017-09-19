Small Town Connections bridge installed, linking historic district to trail system

By LANDON WOODROOF

After years of planning, mapping, studying, grant-writing, hoping and persevering, the Town of Nolensville finally got its bridge.

On Monday morning and into early Monday afternoon, workers put together and lowered into place a 100-foot-long, 33,000-pound, copper-colored bridge that will serve as the centerpiece of the town’s Small Town Connections project. That project consists of a multi-use path that runs from the Nolensville Town Center shopping complex on the north end of town down to Nolensville Park and Nolensville Elementary School on the south side of town.

The bridge, located between Nolensville Feed Mill and A Homeplace Bed & Breakfast, offers bikers and pedestrians access to the town’s historic district.

“We’re so excited,” former Nolensville mayor and alderman Beth Lothers said, standing alongside Trees and Trails co-chairs Joyce Powers and Kelley Crummitt. “We’re like little kids.” The three have been deeply involved with the Small Town Connections project.

They stood watching workers fasten the two pieces of the bridge together in preparation for lifting it above the tree line and into place spanning Mill Creek.

“I’m hoping to get down in the creek when it’s lifted in,” Powers said.

Crummitt, who had her two daughters, Sara, 4, and Kenzie, 2, in tow was surprised at how big the bridge looked in person.

“I knew it was going to be a long bridge, but it’s way longer than I ever pictured,” she said.

“And it’s beautiful, isn’t it?” Lothers said.

The bridge is copper-colored, due to the rust that has been intentionally cultivated on its surface. That rust protects the underlying steel and makes the bridge practically maintenance free, Town Engineer Don Swartz said.

“It’s a good looking bridge,” he said.

Swartz was happy to see the bridge finally put in place. Although most of the trail system for the Small Town Connections project has been laid, the bridge is far more prominent.

“The asphalt for the trail is mostly put in, but driving down the road you can’t really see it,” he said. “This, though, is very visible.”

Lothers said she had barely slept the night before, she was so amped up for the big day.

“It’s like birthing a baby,” she said. “You’re so excited. It’s like the labor has finally come to fruition.”

While Lothers, Crummitt and Powers watched, workers secured the two, 50-foot-long parts of the bridge together. They had 102 bolts to fasten together, Ragan-Smith Inspector Paul Womble said, adding to the 64 bolts that came pre-installed. The whirring sound of drills suffused the air as the workers toiled away.

A little after noon, it was time for the bridge to be put in place. A towering, yellow crane slowly lifted it up above the tree line and rotated it around to straddle Mill Creek. The fact that it is a span bridge allowed the town to avoid working in the creek, which is home to endangered Nashville crayfish.

Spectators, including Mayor Jimmy Alexander, moved down to the creek bed to watch the bridge glide through the air.

“It’s flying!” Sara Crummitt said, as the bridge made its way over the creek. As it was lowered into place in a gap in the tree line she said, “It’s slicing the trees like a knife.”

Lothers praised the work that Alexander had done over the years to get to this moment. They both remembered coming down to the creek bed years before to try to figure out where to locate the bridge.

“I will tell you when you’re mayor of this town and you run everything there’s a lot of tough days, and he has them still,” she said. “But these are the days you live for, these are great days. It pays off in such a big way.”

Once the bridge was roughly in place, there was still more to be done. The bridge had to be set just right on its foundation to be fully secure. A bit after 12:30 it was there.

“Oh, happy day,” Lothers began to sing.

“Good job, fellas,” Alexander said.

He, Lothers and Powers asked if it was okay for them to walk across the bridge. They got permission, climbed up on its slippery metal surface—concrete will be poured on to cover that later—and took a walk across and back, Lothers breaking out into some impromptu happy dancing on the return trip.

Alexander spoke of what the bridge will mean to Nolensville.

“It’ll give us a trail head to the new trail we have,” he said. “It’ll connect the park and the historic district, and I think it’ll be utilized by a lot of people. It’ll be a tremendous asset for our town.”