After years of work, Small Town Connections are nearly made

Photo: A portion of the new trail approaching Nolensville Park.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Joyce Powers remembers the days when the Small Towns Connections project was still more idea than reality.

She had been named chair of Nolensville’s Trees & Trails Committee when it was formed in December 2008 after then-Mayor Beth Lothers put a call out to the community for volunteers. Consequently, Powers was involved in the early stages of the trail plan that is currently under construction.

“The first time I measured the length of this trail, which was 4,810 linear feet at that time … my husband helped me measure it,” she said. “He passed away in 2010. That’s how long we’ve been working this.”

Much has changed since then including, at long last, progress on the construction phase of the Small Town Connections plan. Work on the multi-use path began in earnest in early April of this year and is expected to be completed roughly around the end of September, with a total price tag of just under $1.2 million. Enough of it has already been finished that Powers was able to speak to the Nolensville Home Page on a leisurely stroll along a portion of it.

That stroll, though, was years in the making.

The town’s first trails committee had been formed during Mayor Charles Knapper’s tenure. There were some efforts to get funding for a trail system at that time, but they were not successful and the committee eventually dissolved.

Trails became a formal goal for the town in 2005 when the Planning Commission adopted a Land Use Policy Plan that made trail connectivity in the town a priority. That plan also called for the town to begin going after grants to fund a Greenway Trail system along Mill Creek.

After the Trees and Trails Committee was revived in 2008, Nolensville increased its efforts.

“Our small grant applications turned into 70-something page applications,” Lothers remembered. “We had tremendous community support.”

That support included a number of community volunteers, like Ingrid Curry and Jana Truman, who, among other things, helped to make maps and graphics to submit in grant applications.

“We didn’t hire some firm to do this work, we did the work, often pulling all-nighters to get it submitted in time,” Lothers said.

Even with all that hard work, though, the process was not easy. The town applied and was rejected for grant after grant, from organizations like the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Recreational Trails Program.

Eventually, one of the town’s application’s was successful and the city was awarded a grant from the Metropolitan Planning Organization at the beginning of 2012. Planning for the project picked up, but in 2013 an engineering firm discovered that the money the town had been awarded was not nearly enough to cover the costs of the path construction. Nolensville had to find more funding.

“We came up short of funds on the first award and when we realized that we went out for additional funding,” Powers, who currently co-chairs the Trees and Trails Committee with Kelley Crummitt, said.

Lothers wrote three more grant applications before the town was awarded another MPO grant in 2014. Under the terms of the grants, the town receives 80 percent of the requested amount in federal funds and has to contribute 20 percent itself from a County Infrastructure fund.

What followed was a couple of years of filings and studies before construction could begin.

“There are all sorts of regulations and filings that have to be taken care of before you can actually start construction, and every little step has to be submitted and approved,” Powers said.

The town had to make sure, for instance, that nothing it did would contribute to water rising in Mill Creek. Other studies ensured that the project would not upset any areas of archaeological significance.

The current plans for the Small Town Connections path puts it at around 4,435 feet in length. Approximately 70 percent of the asphalt for the path has been laid, Town Engineer Don Swartz said.

The path stretches from the Nolensville Town Center shopping center on the north end to Nolensville Park on the south. On its way south, it winds around the Nolensville Recreation Complex and then runs along Johnson Industrial Boulevard before veering west to stay parallel with Mill Creek. It then juts back east to connect up with a preexisting paved loop at Nolensville Park and continues on east to Nolensville Elementary School.

One of the costliest portions of the project is located down there around the park. It is a bridge that crosses Mill Creek and ends at a trailhead in a parking lot between the Nolensville Feed Mill and A Homeplace Bed & Breakfast.

“It … connects that historic district to everything else in town, which is crucial,” Powers said of the bridge, which has been ordered but not yet put in place.

Indeed, the completion of the bridge is what Powers and Lothers are especially looking forward to.

“The most exciting part will be when the bridge is placed,” she said. “That is the cornerstone of Small Town Connections.”

Both Lothers and Powers acknowledged a number of people that they said were instrumental in getting the Small Town Connections project to where it is today.

Lothers especially thanked the work of Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and other county officials.

“What is really critical to understand is that we don’t have a trail system without cooperation with Williamson County,” she said. “The vast majority of this whole trail system is on county land. Mayor Rogers Anderson was supportive from the word go as was then Parks and Recreation Director Doug Hood.” She said that support has been continued by current County Parks and Recreation Director Gordon Hampton.

Lothers likewise had kind words to say about Town of Nolensville staff including Swartz and Mayor Jimmy Alexander for the work they have done to shepherd the project along.

“There are pictures of us walking through the creek together trying to figure out how we were going to get a bridge across here,” Lothers said of she and Alexander.

The fact that the trail system is so near completion after so many years is welcome news for Lothers and Powers.

“How does it feel? Exhilarating!” Powers wrote in an email. “The entire committee is so excited. This is a major accomplishment for us and has been given hundreds of hours of volunteer time.”

Lothers agreed that it was greatly gratifying to be near the finish line.

“There are so many meetings, details and behind the scenes work that go into a project like this,” she wrote in an email. “The Board of Mayor and Aldermen did a good job awarding the engineering consultant and construction contracts, and without their approval, the Small Town Connections Project would not now be becoming a reality.”

Powers’ co-chair on the committee, Kelley Crummitt, recently presented pictures of the trail at Nolensville’s July 6 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting along with her own happy sentiments at the project’s progress.

“There have been so many years of waiting for this,” she said. “This has just been so rewarding”

There will be a public dedication ceremony when the project is completed but that does not mean that the work of the Trees and Trails Committee is done.

Powers said the committee is working on a trail system master plan that will connect the town even more.

“We’d like every neighborhood to be connected,” she said. “That’s pretty ambitious.”

There is also the committee’s regular work of reviewing development plans and applying for other grants related to connectivity in Nolensville.

If any readers want to join the effort, Powers said that there is currently one vacant position on the committee, which meets the second Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Nolensville Town Hall. She said anyone interested in joining should just show up at the next meeting.