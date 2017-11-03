Smith explodes to advance Spring Hill

Spring Hill running back Dontae Smith exploded in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday.

The senior Georgia Tech commit rushed for 247 yards and three touchdowns to help take down Macon County 34-6 on the road.

All three of his touchdowns came in the first half, including a 50-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left in the second quarter for a 20-0 advantage.

Javari Braden added 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries, while quarterback TJ Ennis rushed for 53 yards and a score.

Spring Hill (6-5) will visit Marshall County (8-3) in the second round on Nov. 10. Marshall County handed the Raiders a 34-27 loss on Oct. 13.