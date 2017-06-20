Phase II construction continues at Smith Park

By LANDON WOODROOF

It may just look like big, dirt-covered construction zone now, but in a few months the area to the west of the Ravenswood Mansion at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park will be home to several new amenities for Brentwood visitors and residents.

Since January, crews at Smith Park have been busy implementing Phase II of the park’s development plan. That plan calls for the construction of two multi-purpose fields, an extension of the park’s loop road, a picnic shelter, a playground, restrooms, as well as a new parking lot and trail.

On Tuesday morning, those crews were out in full force at the park. About half a dozen dump trucks, an excavator and numerous other pieces of construction equipment were out helping prepare the fields for the day when they’ll be ready to welcome park visitors onto them.

That day be coming soon. City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said that construction was set to be complete this August.

This phase of the project is expected to cost $2.25 million. About $750,000 of that was transferred to the city’s General Fund in FY 2017 to help pay for the improvements.

Those funds came from the city’s Adequate Facilities Tax Fund. That is the same fund that the city recently dipped into to provide $2.4 million to Williamson County Schools.

Smith Park, at 398 acres, is the city’s largest park. The majority of that space was acquired by the city in 2010, with another 80 acres acquired in 2013.

Phase I of the park’s construction was completed in October 2014. The park opened for visitors in November 2014.