Brentwood celebrates completion of Smith Park additions on Sunday

Mayor Jill Burgin and other city officials celebrated the completion of Phase 2 improvements at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park on Sunday.

Construction on the $2.25 million project started in October 2016 and recently concluded. Improvements include the extension of the “loop road” and bike path on the south side of Ravenswood Mansion, as well as the construction of two multi-purpose athletic fields with irrigation, parking, new restrooms, a picnic shelter and a playground.

“When we purchased the Smith Park land in 2010, Brentwood was dedicated to making sure we develop this park into a grand community green space for our community,” Burgin said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Today, as we celebrate another phase of this park’s development, we remain dedicated to green space and our commitment.”

Sunday’s event was held in coordination with Citizens for Brentwood Green Space’s annual A Walk in the Park annual fundraiser. Over the past two years, the event has raised more than $20,000 for the City of Brentwood with more than 500 volunteers and attendees.

“I hope those who live on Wilson Pike and those on the other side of the city make a trip to Smith Park to see how beautiful the trails and now the athletic fields are,” City Commissioner and Park Board member Regina Smithson, who was not able to attend the event Sunday, said. “It’s not everywhere you have a historic home like Ravenswood Mansion nestled in the middle of a fabulous park setting.”

Gresham Smith and Partners worked with the City of Brentwood to design the park improvements. Division 2 was the building contractor.

Smith Park, originally known as Ravenswood Farm, is located on the west side of Wilson Pike, south of Split Log Road. The city acquired 320 acres in 2010 from the family of the late Marcella and Reese Smith. In 2013, the city bought another 80 acres. The park officially opened to the public on Nov. 8, 2014.

Today, the park includes six miles of walking trails, picnic space, and the historic Ravenswood Mansion. Ravenswood was built in 1825 by James Hazard Wilson II and named for Sam Houston whom the Native Americans affectionately called “the Raven.”

For more information about Brentwood Parks, call 615-371-2208. For photos of today’s event, log onto the City’s Facebook page.